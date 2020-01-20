Oman nail Kuwait down for a psychological edge before final

Shahzad Raza –

DOHA, JAN 20 –

Anshita Tiwari’s three splendid overs in which she picked up three wickets for only eight runs were instrumental in Oman overcoming Kuwait by three runs on Sunday night, gaining a psychological boost before the two sides meet in the Triangular Series final on Tuesday afternoon.

Hosts Qatar failed to qualify for the final after losing three out of four games it played in the tournament.

Opting to bat first, Oman batted cautiously to compile a fighting total, posting 108 for 5 in 20 overs thanks to major contributions by Priyanka Edna (32) and captain Vaishali Jesrani (29). Madeeha Zuberi bagged two wickets for 16 runs.

Facing a modest total, Kuwait made a sound start, reaching 54 without loss in 9 overs before Oman began to tighten the noose with quick strikes by Priyanka and Bhakti.

Dot balls, tight bowling and good fielding summed up Oman’s resurgent response in the innings’ second half. Perturbed by Oman’s wicket to wicket bowling and sharp fielding in the ring, Kuwaiti batswomen found themselves in a race against time before folding up for 105 in 19.5 overs.

The statistical view illustrated how focused and disciplined Oman women were on the field, clean bowling five Kuwaiti batswomen, finding two of them plumb in front and running out three.

Priyanka was deservedly declared player of the match for her 3 for 8 in 3 overs.

Tuesday’s final is scheduled to start at 3 pm Oman time.

Brief scores: Oman 108 for 5 in 20 overs (Priyanka Edna 32 – 4×4, Vaishali Jesrani 29 – 2×4. Madeeha Zuberi 2-16) beat Kuwait 105 all out in 19.5 overs (Priyada Murali 31 – 4×4, Amna Shareef 23 – 4×4, Zeefa Jilani 22 – 1×4. Anshita Tiwari 3-08, Bhakti Shetty 2-25) by 3 runs.

