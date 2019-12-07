Oman Mustang Meet 2019 held at OAA

MUSCAT: The third edition of annual Oman Mustang Meet was held at the Oman Automobile Association (OAA) on Friday.

More than 200 Mustang cars were part of the evening show attended by families, youngsters and children at the OAA Speed Arena. “This is the third annual event we are organising at the Oman Automobile Association. The members have whole-heartedly participated in the get-together.

It is a perfect meeting to share

the ideas and have some entertainment,” Mustang Group team leader Sami Salim al Habsi,

the chief organiser, said.

Ahmed Salim al Habsi, Sami’s brother and member of the group, said it gives the group members a good opportunity to showcase their skills and talents during the various shows arranged as part of the meeting.

All the Mustang cars were finely presented at the venue. Various fun and entertainment programmes for children and adults saw the active participation of the members.

Apart from the car show, drift exhibition and motorkhana competitions also thrilled the spectators.

Related