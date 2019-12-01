Oman mulls investing in Sri Lankan energy sector

Oman will be exploring the possibility of investing in the energy sector of Sri Lanka, according to the Sultanate’s ambassador to Sri Lanka.

“We are seriously considering investing in Sri Lanka’s energy sector with prime focus on natural gas, and other upstream and downstream oil and gas avenues. We are also considering all possibilities of investing in the renewable energy sector of Sri Lanka”, said Juma bin Hamdan bin Hassan al Shehhi, Oman’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka.

He said that the government of Oman is studying investing in the refinery in Hambantota.

“We are exploring every possibility of investing in Sri Lanka and tourism, energy, fisheries, aquaculture top the list and we hope that this will happen in the near future”, he added.

Speaking to the Observer on the sidelines of the launch of SalamAir services to the island nation, he said the new air connectivity will further augment Oman’s bilateral relations with Sri Lanka in terms of trade, tourism and business sectors besides diplomatic relations.

“Sri Lanka has been a destination of choice for Omanis and with the new air connectivity, both countries will further explore more avenues of bilateral cooperation including tourism, trade, and commerce. I’m pretty sure that the additional flights will support business and many other sectors in the future.”

As many as 16,000 Omanis visited Sri Lanka last year and a slightly lesser number of Sri Lankan tourists arrived in Oman whereas nearly 30,000 Sri Lankans live and work in the Sultanate. With the new, budget air travel option, both sides hope to welcome more tourists.

“We both are seafaring nations sharing the Indian Ocean and it is another a remarkable day in the history of Sri Lanka and Oman relations. Both countries have great potential to promote business, tourism and diversify the existing relations in various fields which we need to explore and enhance”, he added.

