Oman mountain resort is Middle East’s second best

Condé Nast Traveler announced recently the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards and of the hundreds of hotels and resorts in the region, Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort was recognised as the 2nd among the top 10 resorts in Middle East, and ranked among the top 50 resorts in the world.

More than 600,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the globe submitted a recording-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how we travel today.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.”

“We’re beyond thrilled to have been voted so highly in these awards and consider it a wonderful gift from our guests. At just three years old we’re a fairly new property, but from the moment we opened our doors the whole team has shown a passion and dedication for our guests’ experiences that cannot be rivalled,” said Dagmar Symes, General Manager of Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort.

“We will certainly be continuing to build on the precedent we have set, offering unique and exceptional experiences for every single guest and leaving them with memories that will last a lifetime.”

Perched at 2,000 metres above sea level, amidst Oman’s stunning Al Hajar mountain range, Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort is a natural sanctuary and the perfect spot to escape to the great outdoors.

Offering activities such as abseiling, rock climbing, and mountain biking, the resort is also home to a cliff-top infinity pool, one of the highest climbing routes in the Middle East and the only zip line adventure in the western component of the Hajar mountains. The mountaintop retreat is home to 115 rooms and villas that seamlessly blend the surrounding natural elements with indigenous design and modern luxury. Featuring dramatic canyon views or overlooking the serene gardens, they are the perfect base from which to experience this most magical of locations.

The 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

Related