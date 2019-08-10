Oman morale high after recent wins

Oman beach soccer team will in all earnest begin its preparations for the World Cup with an internal camp from August to 22. The Sultanate beach soccer team will move ahead to comprehensive training programme before the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup to be held in Asuncion, Paraguay from November 21 to December 1.

Oman team had won titles at the Morocco Beach Soccer Cup in Agadir and Neom beach soccer cup in Saudi Arabia last month. The team morale is on high after these recent wins. Oman beach soccer team’s important forthcoming participation is at World Beach Games in Doha during October 12 to 16. Oman hope to do well in Doha and get prepared for the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup 2019.

Oman’s experienced national coach Talib Hilal had announced the squad for the upcoming internal camp which comprised of Amjad al Hamdani, Younis al Owaisi, Haitham al Omrani, Khalid al Oraimi, Mundher al Oraimi, Mashal al Oraimi, Jalal al Sinani, Sami al Balushi, Nouh al Zadjali, Ahmed al Musharafi, Eid al Farsi, Shareef al Balushi, Abdullah al Balushi and Abdullah al Darwish. The forthcoming internal camp would help the technical staff of the team to focus on the tactical aspects and increase the fitness of the players for better preparation.

Four friendly matches has been arranged and confirmed for the beach soccer team prior to taking part at the top-tier beach soccer event. The first preparatory match will be against Iran on October 5 in Muscat and both teams will meet again on October 8. Then, Oman will take on Morocco in two friendlies — on October 6 and on October 9. On the other hand, Fifa will hold the draw for the World Cup on September 13 involving the qualified 16 teams.

Talib Hilal will look for better approach in the third time participation at the World Cup. Oman’s head coach had led the team to a 15th place in the first participation at the World Cup in 2011 Ravenna (Italy) and Oman finished ninth in the World Cup 2015 in Espinho (Portugal) among the 16 finalists.

