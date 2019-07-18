Oman mission to UN holds seminar on SDGs

NEW YORK: The Sultanate’s Mission to the United Nations (UN) organised a seminar, in cooperation with the Ministries of Education and Social Development on ‘Lessons Learned from the Sultanate’s Efforts to Achieve Target 16.2 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of Ending Abuse and All Forms of Violence against Children.’

This came on the sidelines of the Sultanate’s participation in the High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York.

Sayyedah Dr Mona bint Fahd al Said, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) for International Cooperation, Chairperson of Children First Association, affirmed that the Sultanate’s children are the top priorities of the Government.

She pointed out that the Sultanate has achieved important steps by putting many elements of the Convention on the Protection of the Rights of the Child into force.

This commitment is highlighted at a large level by the enactment of the Child Rights Law in 2014 which provides a solid basis for the protection of all children in the Sultanate.

She said in her speech that the Sultanate has made great efforts in the prevention and response to violence against children.

She highlighted the major achievements made by the legislation through the enactment of the Child Law, setting up child protection committees in all governorates of the Sultanate, the establishment of the protection line and the shelter for children, and that there will more work to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Dr Ali bin Talib al Hinai, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health for Planning Affairs, Dr Mona bint Ahmed al Saadoun, Member of the State Council, and Lana al Wreikat, Representative of the Unicef Office in the Sultanate participated in the seminar held at the Permanent Mission of the Sultanate to the UN in New York in the presence of Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and officials and representatives from governments and international organisations.

Meanwhile, Sayyedah Dr Mona bint Fahd al Said participated in the Safe Learning Environment event.

It was organised by the Ending Violence Council in New York on the sidelines of the Sultanate’s participation in the High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

The event, which was held under the patronage of Henrietta Fore, Unicef Executive Director, discussed several issues, raising awareness on issues related to combating abuse, exploitation and violence against children, celebrating the progress made by international organisations in this regard, introducing new commitments, including the approval of global organisations on the Council’s call for action and financial pledges for safe learning and changes in policies and programmes that make schools safer for children.

Speaking at the event, Sayyedah Dr Mona said that protecting children from all forms of violence is one of the fundamental rights of children, stressing the need to support the campaign in line with the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

She announced the initiative of the Sultanate to open the way for all programmers and developers to find technical solutions to reduce violence in schools, noting that three projects and innovations will be adopted for implementation and the possibility of exporting these technical solutions to a developing country. — ONA

