Muscat: Oman Meteorology has predicted chances of sporadic rainfall on Musandam and coastal areas of the Sea of ​​Oman due to convective clouds over northern governorates of the Sultanate.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures are expected to drop to 7 degrees celsius in Saiq, 17 degrees in Ibra, Rustaq, Haima, and Masirah, 18 degrees in Ibri and Nizwa and 19 degrees in Muscat and Buraimi