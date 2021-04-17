Oman marks World Heritage Day today

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, will join the rest of the world today to mark the World Heritage Day celebrated each year on April 18.

The World Heritage Day was originally suggested by ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites) in 1982 and Unesco accepted the proposal in the following year 1983 during the 22nd General Conference.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Complex Pasts: Diverse Future’, which comes in response to international calls to conserve the cultural heritage. The aim of this day is to promote awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage of humanity, their vulnerability and the efforts required for their protection and conservation.

The Sultanate has a lot of monuments and historical sites which earned wide international commendation and some of them were included in the Unesco’s Tangible and Intangible Heritage List. The Sultanate presents a significant model in conserving its cultural heritage being aware of the importance of protecting its history and cultural identity in an ever-changing world. — ONA