Oman marks Arab Agriculture Day

Muscat: The Sultanate on Sunday joined the rest of the Arab world in celebrating Arab Agriculture Day, which falls on September 27 every year.

Celebration of the event this time takes the motto “Rural prosperity: a necessity towards realising food security in Arab region on the backdrops of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.”

Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD) organised the virtual event in which the Sultanate was represented by Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources. In addition to Arab ministers, representatives of regional and international organizations participated in the celebration.

It is worth noting that the Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources executes projects in the said fields, takes decisions and determines general policies governing the three sectors with a view to increasing production, diversifying projects and enhancing food security. –ONA