Oman Maritime Confex put off

Oman Observer ,

Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) has announced the postponement of the Oman Maritime Confex 2020, which was due to take place during March 9 to 12.
A new date will be announced soon.
“The safety of our visitors and participants is a top priority at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, and in this context, after analysing the current situation, it has been decided to postpone the Oman Maritime Confex 2020 in order to preserve public safety in line with the efforts made by the concerned authorities to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and avoid its consequences.
A new date will be set for the conference after consultation with partners and follow-up developments of the outbreak of the coronavirus in coordination with the competent authorities.

