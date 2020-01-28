Oman marching ahead with sustainable goals

We are now into the fifth year of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations aimed at bringing peace and prosperity for people in general and the planet, in particular. The 17 goals and 169 related targets adopted by all the member countries of the UN, are designed to drive transformative change by all the agencies that include governments, private sector, the civil society and academia.

The goals seek to build peaceful, just and inclusive societies, eradicate poverty in all its forms, combat inequalities within and among countries, promote gender equality, to respect human rights and protect the environment and all of its natural goods and services.

For the Sultanate, the goals are an extension of what have been rooted in the Omani society since its inception. This reality is clearly reflected in the country’s Basic Statute and emphasised by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in all his speeches. They have always been a reference framework to all development plans and programmes in the Sultanate.

“The principles of our internal policy are clear and well defined — their objectives have been manifested during the past three decades, and we are marching ahead — with God’s will — on the path of comprehensive development to achieve progress and prosperity for our country, society and citizens”, His Majesty said in the National Day speech in 2002 referring to Oman’s advancements in protecting the rights of its citizens.

As the blessed renaissance shone its light on the Sultanate in 1970 under the leadership of the late Sultan, it ushered in the journey of planning for development.

During the period from 1970-1995, the Sultanate successfully laid down the foundations of a socio-economic shift and embarked on a journey towards future horizons, continuous self-sustaining growth, and interaction with the outside world.

In 1995, the economic future vision Oman 2020 was developed, setting out a clear and well-defined path towards the 21st century. It consisted of four central themes, each coupled with relevant policies and mechanisms — development of human resources, economic diversification, the private sector, and economic balance and continuous growth.

Shortly after the United Nations adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in September 2015, the Sultanate devised the 9th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020) which underscores Oman’s determination to keep pace with evolving international development instruments, particularly the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The current 9th Plan and Oman 2040 Vision attest great attention being paid to the implementation of the SDGs in the Sultanate. Oman 2040 attracted broad community participation including representatives from the government, the Council of Oman, the private sector, and CSOs, as well as citizens of knowledge, experience, and expertise.

Oman has made remarkable achievements in key economic, social, environmental, cultural, and political areas of sustainable development over the years since the beginning of the blessed renaissance. Oman has also been an active partner in all the United Nations and regional fora and deliberations that led to the announcement of the Sustainable Developments Goals in September 2015.

Oman is ranked today among high-level income countries and incarnates an inspiring model of focus on investment in human capital and infrastructure of the knowledge development necessary to deliver socio-economic sustainability.

According to the World Bank classification, Oman is a high average income country, and it falls under the category of countries with a considerably high human development as per the United Nations.

The Sultanate devotes utmost attention to the issue of food security and food supply and has developed a wide array of plans and programmes focused on the security and sustainability of food supply for nationals and expatriates.

Along with well-being and social protection, the Oman government today ensures a decent and sustainable life for all and a society based on a set of goals, at the forefront of which is a society enjoying insurance coverage through an efficient, sustainable, and just social safety network.

Related