Oman manage win against Yemen

A lacklustre Oman managed to beat Yemen 1-0 in a friendly ahead of their World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifications, at the Seeb Sports Stadium late on Wednesday.

Captain Ahmed Mubarak ‘Kanu’ who came in as a substitute netted the ‘face-saving’ winner with a header in the dying minutes of the match after an indirect corner kick.

Oman, ranked 81 by Fifa, for most part of the match played cautiously as new coach Erwin Koemen gave chance to youngsters against the 142-ranked opponents.

Yemen played a spirited game with defending well till the final minutes and also organising occasional attacks that never threatened the Sultanate’s goalkeeper Faiz al Rushaidi.

The friendly was the preparatory match for the Red Warriors before they begin the World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 combined qualifying campaign against India, who are ranked 103, in north-eastern Indian city of Guwahati on September 5. The team will leave for India on September 2.

The squad for the friendly excluded experienced players such as Mohammed al Sheiba and Eid al Farsi due to both players suffering injuries and are currently undergoing recovery treatment.

Koeman started the game against Yemen with experienced strikers Saad Suhail and Abdulaziz al Muqbali and youngsters Ahmed al Kaabi, Munther Rabee al Alawi and Salah al Yahyaee.

Oman controlled the possession and had several attacks in the match but for a valiant Yemen goalkeeper who kept many a chance begging.

The ‘Red Warriors’ will play in the qualification along with Asian Cup champions Qatar, India, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Group E. The second match for the Red Warriors will be against Afghanistan on October 10.

Oman will play another friendly against Lebanon on September 10.

