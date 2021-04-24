Oman loses a true friend in Konstantinos (Costas) Maritsas

MUSCAT, aPRIL 24

The Sultanate has lost a true friend and advocate as long-time Muscat-based Engineer, Philosopher and Author, Konstantinos Maritsas has passed away, a victim of Covid-19, at the age of 64.

Born in Sofia, Bulgaria, he was educated in that city and graduated Master of Philosophy from Sofia University. It did not take long for his philosophies to emerge as he sought answers, from history and geography to Darwinian theories and musings, his own theories being well exceptionally well read and respected. Fluent in Bulgarian, Greek (his mother tongue), Russian, and English, much of his work was published in all these languages.

Most prominently the author of ‘Hermeneutics of Megaliths’, the prolific Maritsas was the author of 15 books, and had an amazing 49 academic papers published on topics from Cooking as Art, to the Origins of Agriculture.

I was privileged to review of one of his publications, writing… “Maritsas offers fascinating insights into the origins of humanity, and more especially relationships. He brings a unique perspective to the philosophical examination of both man and woman, as the reality of their existence is explored in a blunt, sometimes raw expression of just who and what we are, and why.”

His ‘Civilization and Natural Selection’ verges on an examination of the possible practicalities of our origins. By contrast, his signature piece, ‘Megaliths in the Past and Present’, demonstrates a conscious recognition of the symbiotic relationship of our sensual links to our planet, and questions whether accident or design is responsible for our being.

Konstantinos Maritsas could be intense, provocative, enthusiastic, evocative and always entertaining, and his witty repartee and sparkling personality now leaves a void in the philosophical world. Much of his thinking was stimulated by the societal environment of the Sultanate, and though he left during 2019, his thoughts returned very easily to his time here. He is survived by his wife Ivanka.

Ray Petersen