Oman lose to Jersey, miss direct ticket to T20 World Cup

MUSCAT: Oman missed direct qualification to ICC T20 World Cup in 2020 by losing to Jersey by 14 runs in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

This was Oman’s only second loss in 6 group games but has pushed them to take the play-offs route to qualification if they can keep winning. Duleep Mendis coached Red Brigade will now take on Namibia on Tuesday, October 29 in a qualification play-off.

PNG had earlier booked a World Cup berth by topping Group A while Ireland look certain to win direct qualification as Group B leader unless of course UAE beat Canada by a big margin in a night game on Sunday.

Jersey looked set to post a big total on the board after reaching 60 without loss in 7 overs but a four-wicket burst by pacer Muhammed Nadeem pegged them back and they could manage only 141 for 7 in 20 overs.

Oman were stunned by Dominic Blampied who removed opener Khawar Ali, Aaqib Ilyas and Aamir Kaleem in the second over, leaving the Sultanate reeling at 6 for 3. Oman fought back with a 76-run stand between captain Zeeshan Maqsood (56) and Jatinder Singh (29). However, after Danial Miles removed them in one over, Oman lost their way and struggled to reach 127 for 9 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Jersey 141 for 7 in 20 overs (Nick Ferraby 41 – 4×4, Nick Greenwood 22 – 2×4. Muhammed Nadeem 4-23, Bilal Khan 1-18, Khawar Ali 1-22, Zeeshan Maqsood 1-29) beat Oman 127 for 9 in 20 overs (Zeeshan Maqsood 56 – 6×4, Jatinder Singh 29 – 3×4, Sandeep Goud 17 – 1×4. Elliot Miles 3-22, Elliot Miles 3-22, Dominic Blampied 3-27, Anthony Hawkins 2-14) by 14 runs.

Shahzad Raza