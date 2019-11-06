Oman Logistics Centre launches research competition

Oman Logistics Centre, part of Asyad group, organised the first gathering on the Logistics Research Competition that targets fourth-year university students to enhance their skills in logistics-related scientific research. The competition focuses on developing students’ problem-solving abilities, sharing knowledge and ideas, improving communication and developing their analytical skills in different related logistics areas.

The competition runs from November 2019 to February 2020, with several scientific research training workshops. In these workshops, students will learn how to undertake high-quality scientific research which will assist them to effectively participate in the competition. The research proposals will go through evaluation stage that will be conducted by specialists in the field.

There will be a total of 30 researchers giving their support to the competition in different sectors all relating to logistics, and over 90 students involved, from 7 different colleges and universities around the Sultanate. They are competing over three months to win a top prize of RO 1,000, a second-place prize of RO 500, and third place prize of RO 300.

Shaima al Azri, strategist at Human Capital at Oman Logistics Centre, said: “The competition aims to improve the quality, experience and competence of students across disciplines in research and development. It will give them the opportunity to share their ideas and research results and will help them to develop a clear vision of their future career path.”

“Further, it will give them the opportunity to meet and interact with logistics companies and industry experts, exchange ideas and gain insights of the industry and get exposed to practical applications.”

