Oman LNG, UTAS ink deal

MUSCAT, JAN 25 –

Oman LNG signed an agreement with the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS) to support the provision of certified training opportunities for 200 instructors and students on cybersecurity. The agreement translates the company’s bold commitment towards supporting and nurturing local talents and skills. The agreement was signed by Dr Saeed al Rubaie, President of the University of Technology and Applied Sciences, and Harib al Kitani, Chief Executive Officer of Oman LNG.

Dr Al Rubaie said: “We extend our warmest gratitude and appreciation to Oman LNG for their funding and contribution to this project. Through this project, we target enhancing the readiness of our students in cybersecurity-related majors to compete with international and local labour markets.

Such partnerships assist us in achieving our goal of having a joint co-operation whose scientific and cognitive benefits accrue to students, faculty members and technicians. Cybersecurity has become a basic requirement and a renewed skill needed by students and all workers in the educational institutions alike.

In the future, the university looks forward to expanding areas of cooperation with companies and relevant authorities to contribute effectively to achieving the priorities and objectives of the Oman Vision 2040.”

Harib al Kitani, CEO of Oman LNG, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the University of Technology and Applied Sciences on this initiative to nurture local talents and boost skills development. We have great plans to further develop our ICV portfolio with initiatives we supported recently, and plan for many to come.

Through such initiatives, we reflect our robust commitment towards supporting the youth by developing their career capabilities and partnering with different academic institutions.”

