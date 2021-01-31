Oman LNG sign agreement to develop key control systems

Muscat: Oman Liquefied Natural Gas Company (Oman LNG) has signed an agreement to develop and modernize its key control systems at its liquefied natural gas factory.

The step aims to provide highly efficient products in line with the highest standards of safety.

Oman LNG initiated this project to develop key control systems after 20 years since inception of its operations in 2000. The aim is to achieve top quality production operations and top credibility at its factory in the Wilayat of Sur. The factory is distinguished for observing high security measures, including cybersecurity, to protect installations against any potential threats. The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

Eng Mohammed al Naseeb, CEO for Operations at Oman LNG, pointed out that the agreement seeks to replace the old systems with the latest techniques to ensure the continuation of production efficiency. It was agreed with Yokogawa to involve Omani participants to help establish a suitable environment for the exchange of expertise and to keep up the success of the project.

In his turn, Jean-Raphael Brousseau, Country Manager at Yokogawa Middle East & Africa, said that the project will contribute to develop in-country value of Yokogawa Oman, which now stands at 50%, and that the country looks forward to augmenting this value in future, which will in turn boost the local economy. –ONA