Oman LNG logs 35 million LTI free man-hours

Oman LNG achieved a new safety record, racking up 35 million man-hours without a lost-time injury (LTI) by December 31, 2019. The new record is equivalent to 3,492 days or nine (9 years, 6 months and 22 days) with no incidents which resulted in a LTI. This success reflects the company’s continuous attention to the safety and health of its employees and contractors.

The higher risk nature of Oman LNG’s liquefied natural gas production and export business requires great emphasis on the need for safety and due care in the workplace to safeguard staff and contractors. This latest milestone reflects the company’s commitment towards building a culture of safety that is embraced by its people to manage efficient operations of its liquefied natural gas production and export business.

Lost Time Injury rate is used as an indicator of safety performance in workplace. It generally refers to work-related injury or illness that occurs when a person is injured in the execution of their duties and as a result, that individual is unable to work on a subsequent scheduled work day or shift.

Harib al Kitani (pictured), Oman LNG’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Behind this achievement stands a solid safety culture where constant and dedicated efforts have been exerted at all levels of the company to nurture safety culture which ultimately ensures safe completion of jobs. We must constantly be vigilant to our responsibilities to operate safely.” Oman LNG places safety as second to none. It has introduced a “Behaviour-Based Safety” (BBS) Programme that discourages the normalisation of risks. Oman LNG advocates a general mindset of “Chronic Unease” as a safety policy to combat complacency, defined simply as a state of remaining fastidious regarding health, safety and the environment (HSE) that drives continuous improvement.