Oman LNG Junior Open kicks off Junior Golf Tour

MUSCAT: In sunny and warm conditions, the Oman LNG Junior Open kicked off the 2019–2020 Junior Tour season at Ghala Golf Club over the weekend. The players competed for titles in three age divisions as well as overall gross and net champions, additionally the event carried Global Junior Golf Ranking points. As the event required the players to walk rather than use golf carts the players were allowed to have caddies carry their golf bags and many of the juniors took full advantage of this by getting their parents to take on the role.

Winning the Under 18’s Gross and Overall Gross with a score of 80 was Matthew O’Donoghue, the Under 15’s Gross was won by Ben Frost. The remainder of the prizes were all won by Oman national team players with Faris al Busaidi picking up both the Under 13’s Net and Overall Net with a fantastic score of net 66, Adam al Barwani took the Under 13’s Gross, Ayman al Busaidi won the Under 15’s Net and Nasih al Barwani the Under 18’s Net.

Attending the prize-giving ceremony Rashid al Nasri, Executive Vice-President of Oman LNG Development Foundation commented: “We are very proud of our longstanding partnership with Golf Oman and their junior development programme and I am delighted to see such a strong field of Omani players taking part. It is our goal to ensure that more youths are introduced to the sport and go on to represent Oman both regionally and internationally.”

Mundhir al Barwani, Chairman of the Oman Golf Committee, said: “We are pleased with what we have been able to accomplish in junior golf development and with the results our national team has been achieving, thanks to the support of our partners including Oman LNG.”

