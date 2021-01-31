Oman LNG inks pact for upgrade of Distributed Control System

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, JAN 31

Oman LNG signed an agreement with leading Japanese multinational electrical engineering specialist Yokogawa for the upgrade of the Distributed Control System (DCS) at the former’s LNG complex at Qalhat.

The move will ultimately buoy company’s unrelenting efforts to ensure safe and reliable production, it said in a press statement.

The present DCS has been in operation since Oman LNG’s inception in 2000.

This upgrade is essential to ensure uninterrupted production of liquefied natural gas. The new DCS will be of high-industry standard as it provides advanced features involving cyber security, to protect the facilities from potential threats. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The agreement was signed by Eng Mohammed al Naseeb, Oman LNG’s Chief Operating Officer, with Jean Raphael Brousseau, Yokogawa’s Country Manager, at Oman LNG’s Head Office in Muscat.

Commenting on the agreement, Eng Mohammed al Naseeb said: “At Oman LNG, we strive to be the best at what we do. This agreement comes to replace the current hardware and adopt the latest technology, ensuring our efficiency in production. We are delighted to a partner with Yokogawa as they are a leading provider of Industrial Automation Test and Measurement Solutions.”

Al Naseeb added: “As part of the project’s deliverables, Oman LNG and Yokogawa have committed to involve Omani partners in the execution of such project which would expose the local talents to such expertise in the field.

This is aligned with our efforts towards enhancing In-Country Value, and enhance our contribution towards the local economy.”

Jean Raphael Brousseau of Yokogawa stated: “Oman LNG’s DCS system upgrade project will contribute towards increasing Yokogawa Oman Limited In-Country Value (ICV) in Oman. The company’s current ICV is 50 per cent with commitment to achieve higher values in future and adding to the local economy.”

Related