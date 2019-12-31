Oman LNG funds equipment for Kidney Dialysis Unit

A Kidney Dialysis Unit fitted with state of the art equipment funded by Oman LNG Development Foundation was inaugurated in Bausher, Muscat Governorate, on Tuesday.

The essential medical equipment funded by the Foundation is a thought-provoking step to upgrade the Kidney Dialysis systems and will help patients to receive efficient and adequate treatment.

This initiative comes as part of a long-standing partnership between Oman LNG Development Foundation and the Ministry of Health where the Foundations has funded hundreds of projects and initiatives over the past few years reflecting Oman LNG Development Foundation’s commitment towards supporting the health sector with critical tools and equipment.

The collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Oman LNG aims to further enhance health services in the Sultanate and is very much aligned with Oman LNG’s robust Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to promote health services across Oman.

The inauguration took place under the auspices of Nasser bin Khamis al Jashmi, Secretary-General for Ministry of Finance, Chairman of Oman LNG Development Foundation. It was also attended by members of the Majlis Ash’shura, Ministry of Health, and Oman LNG Development Foundations.

“Today’s inauguration ties-in well with our ultimate goal of contributing to the country’s development especially in the push to provide the medical sector with essential and critical pieces of equipment through our exemplary partnership with Ministry of Health. Supporting the health sector has always been on our top priority, so that will eventually make the medical centres and hospitals ready to support the country’s growth and aspirations,” said Shaikh Khalid al Massan, CEO of Oman LNG Development Foundation.

This project builds on similar initiatives where Oman LNG has equipped Kidney Dialysis Units in Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah and in Taqa Hospital. Such support was met with great success and improved health care provided to patients.

