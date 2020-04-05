Oman LNG earmarks RO 6m for COVID-19, job security

Muscat: Oman LNG has pledged a total of RO 6 million in funding for two strategic national initiatives – the fund set up by the Supreme Committee for COVID-19 and the Ministry of Health pandemic prevention and containment efforts (which will receive RO 2 million), and the Job Security Fund (RO 4 million) set up by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

In a statement, Oman LNG lauded the immense efforts and precautionary measures taken by the Supreme Committee and the Ministry of Health in dealing with this pandemic.

The way in which the teams from different units of the government have been working tirelessly by introducing timely possible measures from setting up of quarantine zones, testing thousands of citizens, flying back citizens to the homeland and ensuring the availability of critical facilities and needs for sustaining the requirements of both citizens and residents merit great applause, it said.

Harib al Kitani (pictured), Oman LNG CEO, commented: “We express our sincere gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the authorities for their efforts and precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our communities and people during such challenging times. We at Oman LNG have been accustomed to meet the country’s expectations from private sector in both good and challenging times.”

Al Kitani thanked Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, and Salim al Aufi, Chairmen of Oman LNG and Qalhat LNG respectively, and Board of Directors of Oman LNG and Qalhat LNG for their full support to the company to undertake these initiatives.

The contribution of RO 4 million towards the Job Security Fund will help support workers whose jobs are impacted by the pandemic and the economic downturn, said Oman LNG.

“Our support to the Job Security Fund ties-in well with our ultimate goal of contributing to the country’s sustainable development especially in the push to provide job security for our Omani colleagues. Job creation and training for employment have always been top priority at Oman LNG and Qalhat LNG. We are glad that oil and gas sector is leading in these initiatives and this contribution to the fund will go a long way to help our colleagues effected by the current situation,” said Al Kitani.

The support comes as an extension of Oman LNG and Qalhat LNG national role and the fulfilment of their responsibility towards the society.