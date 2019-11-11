Oman leaves for Dhaka hoping to do well in ACC Emerging Teams’ Asia Cup

MUSCAT, nov 11 – Packed with quality all-rounders, confident Oman Cricket Team left the country on Monday to take part in Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) Emerging Teams’ Asia Cup 2019, to be held in Dhaka from November 14 to 23.

The eight-nation tournament will see four Test countries’ Under-23 sides taking on national teams of top four Associate countries. Oman has been placed in Group A along with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan while Group B comprises India, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and UAE.

Led by captain Amir Kaleem, Oman will take on Sri Lanka U-23 in its first encounter on November 14, followed by game against Afghanistan on November 16 and then against Pakistan on November 18. The top two teams from each group will clash in the semifinals on November 20 and 21 while the final is scheduled for November 23.

“This will be a tough tournament for us considering the quality of teams we will be playing but we have some exciting young players in our side and are quite confident of doing well over there,” said Kaleem before boarding the flight to Dhaka.

Always to known to have quality fast bowlers, Oman has included a few in-form spinners in the team keeping in mind the spin-friendly pitches in Bangladesh.

Apart from captain Kaleem, the team has another left-arm spinner in Badal Singh while offie Jay Odedra has been joined by off-break all-rounder Sanuth Ebrahim to complete a potent spin attack. Oman Cricket has rested three of its key players — Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali and Bilal Khan — for the tournament.

Shahzad Raza