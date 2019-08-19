Oman Lawyers Association delegation visits Japan

The Supreme Court of Japan received a delegation of the Oman Lawyers Association (OLA) in Tokyo on Monday. The delegation, which consists of 31 lawyers, was received by the head of the Court’s International Relations unit. The delegation was briefed on the Japan’s judicial system, phases of evolution since its inception over the last three centuries and the type of courts across the country. The chief explained the role played by the Supreme Court to dispose cases referred to it by the primary courts. The delegation then visited the Training and Legal Research Institute in Wako, where the members were introduced to the training of judges, prosecutors and lawyers before they join the legal and judicial work. The delegation visited the institute’s facilities, including show trials and simulation halls. The OLA members are expected to visit a number of Japanese courts during this visit.

