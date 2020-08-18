Oman launches National Blood Programme

Muscat: Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, has issued ministerial decision 114/2020 regarding the launch of a National Blood Program.

The decision stipulates the establishment of the program and its objectives and the formation of a technical committee for the national blood program, which includes in its membership the institutions that deal with blood and its components.

The decision stated that the National Blood Program will include institutions that deal with blood and its components, and blood transfusion services, and the program aims to:

Ensuring the sustainable availability of blood and its components. 2. Enable adequate, easy, and safe blood supply. Ensuring the application of the comprehensive quality management system in aspects of dealing with blood. Ensuring optimal use of blood and its components and limiting its injection into patients unnecessary. Implement a blood alert system to ensure the safety of blood and its components. Establishing unified mechanisms and methods for donating blood.