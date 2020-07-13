Oman launches major national project to strengthen digital economy

The Omani government has selected Oracle’s Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer solution to support its national initiative to accelerate digital transformation across more than 120 government and semi-government entities with an integrated Government Cloud (G – Cloud) platform.

The initiative is led by the Oman Information and Communications Technology Group (OICTG), a new entity established by the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), owned by the government.

The Oracle solution provides the government with a fully-managed cloud region that brings all of Oracle’s second-generation cloud services, including Autonomous Database, to the government’s datacenters.

“At OICTG, our aim is to design digital initiatives to strengthen the country’s digital economy in line with Oman’s Vision 2040 framework,” said His Highness Sayyid Kamil bin Fahad al Said, Chairman, OICTG. “We are working toward creating an integrated cloud-ready modern IT infrastructure that provides seamless scalability, agility, and security with a compelling cost of ownership.”

“Cooperation with Oracle demonstrates OICTG’s focus on innovation and 4IR trends: migrating on-premises Oracle ERP and CRM applications to a cloud environment, developing customised cloud-native applications, and exploring the implementation of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Big Data and high-performance computing (HPC), while following Oman’s data sovereignty regulations,” stated Said al Mandhari, Chief Executive Officer, OICTG. “Oracle Dedication Region Cloud@Customer in Oman will help us explore several dynamic use cases for Omani Government entities.”

Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer enables customers, like the government of Oman, to run an entire IT portfolio on a cloud infrastructure with physical control of infrastructure and data, to help meet the most demanding data sovereignty requirements. The fully-managed cloud region provides strong isolation of customer data, including all API operations, which remain loyal to the government’s datacenters and provide the highest levels of security. Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer provides significant cost benefits to more than 120 Omani government entities under the Oman G – Cloud initiative. Omani government entities will be able to drive agility by quickly bringing new applications and services online in an efficient and cost-effective manner compared to an on-premises platform.

“Making cloud innovation more accessible to governments and enterprises with superior security, infrastructure, performance, reliability, and data management is a key priority for Oracle,” said Abdul Rahman al Thehaiban, Senior Vice President, Technology, MEA & CEE, Oracle.

“The Sultanate of Oman’s ‘Cloud First’ national strategy to drive socio-economic success for the country is inspiring. Government entities in Oman will now be able to quickly respond to changing economic conditions by rapidly scaling and introducing secure innovative services.”