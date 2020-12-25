Oman launches Covid vaccine programme on Sunday

Muscat: Oman will officially start the immunization campaign against Covid- 19 on Sunday,

The first batch of the Pfizer – BioNTech Covid – 19 vaccine landed today’s evening in Oman through Muscat International Airport. The first batch includes (15,600) doses while other (28,000) doses are expected to arrive by upcoming January

The Ministry of Health has adopted a vaccination strategy that covers 60 % of the population, divided into several phases whereby the first phase will cover 20% of the target percentage due to the supply limitation during the current period.

The Ministry of Health has launched the mechanism of vaccination programs for nurses in Muscat at a workshop with vaccines to be launched in the country from Sunday.

Participants identified the vaccine’s target groups and locations for receiving the vaccine, which includes frontline workers who provide basic services, patients with chronic diseases, elderly and immunocompromised.