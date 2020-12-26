Oman launches Covid-19 vaccination campaign

Muscat: The Covid-19 vaccination campaign was officially launched today in the Sultanate, with the Minister of Health taking the first dose.

The first phase of the nationwide vaccination campaign targets those who are more vulnerable to catching the virus including frontline workers, elderly people, and patients with chronic diseases.

BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, produced in collaboration between US Pfizer and German’s BioNTech, is designed to stimulate the immune system to make antibodies that protect against the virus. The vaccine will be given in two doses 21 days apart.

The first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine arrived in the Sultanate on Thursday via Muscat International Airport.

The consignment includes 15,600 doses of the vaccine, with a second consignment containing 28,000 doses scheduled to arrive by early January 2021.

The Ministry of Health announced that the vaccination campaign targets to cover 60 per cent of the population with 20 per cent targeted in the first stages due to limited vaccine supply during the current period.

The ministry said that the vaccine will not be taken by the force of law but by conviction supported by the public awareness and responsibility about their national duty.

Within the framework of the Sultanate’s efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been the ministry of health’s priority to secure the vaccine through several steps most importantly the formulation of a work team entrusted with the provision of a vaccine against the Covid-19 under the chairmanship of the under-secretary of the ministry of health for health affairs.

The arrival of the vaccine was preceded by a number of steps including conduction of a nationwide survey to measure the public opinion about the Covid-19 vaccine as well as the public attitudes and awareness regarding the vaccination, and the introduction of a national mechanism through Tarassud programme to track those who take the vaccine.

Additionally, multiple meetings were held on various levels including the minister of health’s meeting with the director-generals of health in the governorates to discuss the executive plan of the vaccination campaign.

Given the significance of the cold chain which is considered as one of the major pillars for the management of the vaccine and ensuring its safety from the country of origin, special refrigerators to ensure that the vaccine is stored at an ultra-low temperature of –80 degrees Celsius in accordance to the standard recommended by the vaccine manufacturer. Also, the preparedness of all governorates and relevant authorities for the provision of perquisite logistics to carry out the vaccination campaign, has been checked out.

An electronic mechanism has been prepared through Tarassud Plus platform, an integrated and developed platform with international standards, to track those who take the vaccine at every location. An electronic mechanism for reporting vaccine side-effects, if any, has also been readied.

The Ministry of Health’s efforts in this regard included a number of training workshops for the training of the field teams through video conferencing. The workshops were attended by all partners and stockholders in charge of the implementation and follow-up of all vaccine-related processes in all governorates of the Sultanate

Also, the ministry has prepared an intensive media plan to raise public awareness about the vaccine and to refute false propaganda and rumours about the vaccine.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Directorate General of Pharmaceutical affairs and Drug Control issued an approval this month to import Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use and protection against the virus to be administered on the age group 16 years and above.

The procedure comes as part of the Ministry of Health’s efforts to streamline and speed up the provision of the vaccine in the Sultanate for emergency use in accordance with the policies adopted by the ministry. It followed an evaluation by the Directorate-General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control of the safety and effectiveness studies provided by Pfizer on November 26 after the vaccine was approved by the health authorities in the UK, Canada and the US Food and Drug Administration. — ONA