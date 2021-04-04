Front Stories 

Oman launches automatic licence approval for investors

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) has launched an automatic licence approval service via Invest Easy platform.

As part of the economic stimulus plan and incentives for a conducive business environment, the automatic licence service is aimed at allowing local and foreign investors to practice economic activities by obtaining approvals with ease.

The approval of more than 1,500 economic activities, which constitutes about 88 percent of the total economic activities, will have automatic licenses issued through the Invest Easy portal. The portal issues one economic license for the activity that includes all approvals of the concerned authorities.

 

