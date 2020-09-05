Oman lab launches COVID-19 screening for UAE-bound visitors

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, SEPT 5 –

Apex Laboratory, the leading stand-alone diagnostic centre, has been selected by Pure Health, the largest laboratory network in the UAE, to test airline passengers flying into the United Arab Emirates, in accordance with the UAE’s requirement for travellers to prove they are not infected with COVID-19. Pure Health has been appointed by the UAE’s government to launch this pioneering project to promote safe travel.

“We are delighted to support Pure Health in their efforts to control the Covid-19 pandemic and facilitate safe travels for passengers flying into the UAE,” said Deepti Ruparel, Apex Laboratory, Business Development Manager. “As one of the largest stand-alone diagnostic centre facilities in Oman, we are ideally placed to successfully deliver this ambitious initiative, and we are grateful for the trust placed in us.”

Apex Laboratory has tied up with Badr Al Samaa Hospitals for sample collection from all their facilities across Oman. Currently, There 10 collection centres across Oman. The programme is already up and running in Ruwi, Al Khuwair, Al Khoudh, Barka, Suhar, Falaj Al Qabil, Suwaiq, Nizwa, Sur and Salalah.

The UAE issued regulations that require all travellers flying into the UAE to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test. Travellers without such a certificate are refused entry into the flight. The system is similar to the ESTA process in the United States. The traveller visits screening.purehealth.ae, chooses a testing location, selects a time slot and completes the test at the agreed time and place. Test results are then transmitted to the UAE authorities, who use the data to cross-check arriving travellers against the border control database.