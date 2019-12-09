Oman, Kazakhstan discuss parliamentary cooperation

MUSCAT: The State Council Chairman, HE Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, received on Monday the delegation of Kazakhstan Senate, led by Beknazarov Bektas, Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

The council chairman, noted the importance of the visit in strengthening the existing relations between the two countries and opening new paths for cooperation between them. He highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening relations between the two countries.

He also pointed out that the relations between the Sultanate and Kazakhstan are good and Sultanate looks forward to a promising future for the development of cooperation in various economic, cultural and scientific fields, in light of the keenness of the two countries to consolidate and develop these relations at all levels.

Beknazarov Bektas affirmed that Kazakhstan and the Sultanate are keen on enhancing friendship, developing and expanding areas of cooperation between them to serve their mutual interests.

Also, he indicated that the Sultanate was one of the first Arab countries to establish diplomatic relations with Kazakhstan and noted that Kazakhstan had exempted Omani citizens from the visa regime to enter its territory in an initiative aimed at strengthening ties and strengthening relations between the two friendly countries.

JOINT TALK SESSION

Oman and Kazakhstan held joint talks session, the Omani side chaired by Shaikh Dr Al Khattab bin Ghalib bin Ali al Hinai, Vice Chairman of the State Council, and from the Kazakhstan side, the Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Beknazarov Bektas.

The vice chairman of the State Council, stressed the existence of promising opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, including oil and gas, tourism, education, transport and ports sectors, indicating that parliamentary diplomacy can contribute to strengthening efforts aimed at pushing cooperation to broader horizons and identify new paths of cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Beknazarov Bektas pointed to the common denominators between Kazakhstan and the Sultanate, which forms a solid basis for cooperation between them, pointing to the existence of cooperation in some areas presently, expressing his hope to enhance this cooperation by activating and expanding the signed agreements between the two countries to include all sectors.

Discussions focused on consolidating relations between the Sultanate and Kazakhstan, and pushing them to broader horizons that serve the interests of the two friendly countries.

Also, ways to support bilateral cooperation in various economic, cultural and scientific fields were reviewed, and work on developing parliamentary relations through the exchange of experiences between the State Council and the Kazakh Senate.

— ONA