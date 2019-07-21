Oman Karate Committee takes part in Asian championship in Tashkent

MUSCAT: The Oman Karate Committee participated in the 16th Asian Karate Championship held in the Uzbekistan capital city of Tashkent from July 15 to 21. During the championship a course of promotion for referees in kata and kumite was held. From the Sultanate, referees Ahmed bin Said al Zakawani took part in kata and kumite, Salim bin Darwish al Qutaiti ( kumite), Yousuf bin Musallam al Siyabi (kata and kumite), Salim bin Sulaiman al Masroori (kumite), Hilal bin Mohammed al Abdali ( kata and kumite) and Faris bin Nasser al Busaidi (kumite) attended the course.

Brigadier Said Saleh al Azri, head of the Oman Karate Committee attended the Asian Karate Federation meeting where Major General Nasser al Razooqi has been elected head of the Asian Karate Federation as successor to Chang Kong Hoi. The competitions were held for three days from July 19 to 21. There were 340 male and female players from 33 member countries of the Asian Karate Federation competing in the championship. The championship is of great importance for the participating national teams which aim to achieve good results to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.