Oman joins Global Dryland Alliance ‬

Oman Observer

‪Doha: The Sultanate of Oman has signed the document of joining the Global Dryland Alliance (GDA) headquartered in the Qatari capital, Doha.‬
‪The GDA joining document was signed from the Sultanate’s side by Najeeb Yahya al Balushi, Oman’s ambassador to Qatar, who highlighted the Sultanate’s efforts to achieve food and water security.‬
‪The Sultanate’s joining the GDA comes to share experiences, knowledge, technological and research innovations with countries, organizations, regional and international specialized institutions to achieve food security for the world and to find innovative solutions to face the challenges in this regard.‬ –ONA

