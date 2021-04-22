Oman joins Global Dryland Alliance ‬

‪DOHA: The Sultanate has signed the document of joining the Global Dryland Alliance (GDA) headquartered in the Qatari capital, Doha.‬

‪The GDA document was signed by Najeeb bin Yahya al Balushi, Oman’s Ambassador to Qatar, who highlighted the Sultanate’s efforts to achieve food and water security.‬

Oman joining the GDA facilitates sharing of experiences, knowledge, technological and research innovations with countries, organisations, regional and international specialised institutions to achieve food security for the world and to find innovative solutions to face the challenges in this regard.‬ — ONA