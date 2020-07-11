Oman joins elite club of UN eGov Development Index

Muscat: Oman has made into the elite Very High E-Government Development Index (EGDI) club for the very first time as it improved the rankings in the E-Government Survey 2020 of the United Nations.

Oman improved to 50th rank globally with a score of 0.7749 in the overall eGovernment Index. Oman also moves to the elite club of countries in the Very High EGDI8 Scores.

This is the first time in history where Oman has got an entry in the Very High EGDI group. This is an improvement of 13 Positions compared to the last edition. Our scores also improved from 0.6846 in 2018 to 0.7749 in 2020 which is an improvement of 13 percent.

In the Online Service Sub Index Oman is now ranked 24th in the world with a Score of 0.8529. Oman improved from 43rd position last year to 24th this year. Our scores also improved 0.8125 in 2018 to 0.8529 in 2020 which is an improvement of 5 percent. Oman is the 2nd best country among the GCC nations.

In the Human Capital Sub Index Oman is now ranked 72nd Rank in the world with a Score of 0.7751.

In the Telecom Infrastructure Sub Index Oman is now ranked 63rd in the world with a Score of 0.6967. Oman improved from 64th Position to 63rd position. The scores also improved 0.5399 in 2018 to 0.6967 in 2020, which is an improvement of 29 percent. Oman is sixth among the GCC nations.

Oman is the third-best country among the GCC nations. Oman improved from 98th position last year to 72nd position this year. Our scores also improved 0.7013 in 2018 to 0.7751 in 2020, which is an improvement of 11 percent.

The governments worldwide have stepped up its central role as a necessary element of communication, leadership, and collaboration between policymakers and society during the Covid-19 pandemic. Digital technologies have enabled a broader sharing of knowledge, encouraging collaborative research to find solutions, and provide transparent guidance to Governments and people.

The same technologies have also been used for the rapid dissemination of false or questionable information, leading to concerns about privacy and security. Policymakers have been called upon to collect and process COVID-19-related data in an ethical, transparent, safe, interoperable, and secure manner that protects the privacy and data security of individuals.

Overall, however, the benefits of using technology seem to have outweighed their drawbacks.

Digital government offices have also experienced rapid digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a quick call for inputs by UN DESA, government officials around the world shared nearly 500 COVID-19 related applications in less than two weeks.

Moving forward, policymakers need to further embrace technology to support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Efforts in developing digital government strategies after the COVID-19 crisis should focus on improving data protection and global digital inclusion policies as well as on strengthening the policy and technical capabilities of public institutions. At the same time, Governments need to strengthen common norms for knowledge sharing and collaboration beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.