Oman, Japan discuss defence cooperation

MUSCAT: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received in his office on Sunday Taro Kono, Japanese Defence Minister, and his delegation. During the meeting, Gen Al Numani welcomed the guest and his accompanying delegation. The Japanese minister extended his thanks to Gen Al Numani, stressing his country’s keenness on enhancing the existing frameworks of cooperation between the Sultanate and the friendly Japan. The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed march of good relations binding the two countries, in addition to touching on several matters of common concern.

TALKS SESSION

Meanwhile, an official session of talks was held at the Ministry of Defence between Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, and Taro Kono, Defence Minister of Japan. The session reviewed the good existing relations between the two friendly countries and discussed fields of cooperation between the two ministries. During the session, the two sides exchanged viewpoints on a number of matters of common concern to serve interests of the two friendly countries.

The session was attended by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), and Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO). It was attended from the Japanese side by the Ambassador of Japan to the Sultanate and the delegation accompanying the guest. — ONA