Oman-Japan bilateral trade tops $4.5 bn

MUSCAT, DEC 8 – A series of B2B meetings, site visits and investment presentations have been arranged by Ithraa, Oman’s inward investment and export development agency, for a high-profile Japanese business delegation visiting the Sultanate. The four-day visit, which began on Sunday, has been designed to showcase Omani manufacturing, logistics, tourism and Oil and Gas excellence and build closer business and investment ties between Oman and Japan. Japan is already one of Oman’s largest trading partners with exports worth $2 billion, while imports from Japan valued at $2.5 billion.

“The Oman — Japan partnership has a long and distinguished history and continues to go from strength to strength,” remarked Nasima al Balushi, Ithraa’s Director General of Investment & Export. Ithraa’s Director General added: “The planned site visits, B2B meetings and investment presentations are a unique opportunity for Omani businesses to promote their products and services, and develop new Japan-based audiences, partnerships and connections. I look forward to showcasing Oman’s excellence and the outstanding investment opportunities on offer right across the sultanate,” remarked Nasima.

On the domestic front, the visit will offer local businesses the opportunity to explore the possibilities and practicalities of trading with Japan — it is also aimed at Omani companies already actively doing business with Japan or looking to expand their export and import operations.

According to Ithraa’s Director General, Oman’s infrastructure is first-class while its workforce is qualified and skilled in a variety of areas, from manufacturing, agriculture, fisheries to IT, mining and tourism. Moreover, the level of support available to foreign investors is second to none. Topics that will be of particular interest to the visiting Japanese delegation.

Concluding, Al Balushi explained: “We’re delighted to be organising this important visit. Seeking new markets and investment partners will enable us to land the major deals that will grow Oman’s economy and help forge lucrative business relationships. We’re hopeful the upcoming five-day visit programme will encourage more Japanese SMEs and larger companies to invest, set-up and export from Oman.”

