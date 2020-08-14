Front Stories Local 

Oman issues statement on UAE-Israel relations

Muscat: An official spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed the Sultanate’s support for the UAE’s decision regarding relations with Israel within the framework of the historic joint declaration between it, the United States, and Israel.
The spokesman expressed his hope that this decision would contribute to achieving comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East, in a manner that would serve the aspirations of the peoples of the region in sustaining the pillars of security, stability and advancing the causes of progress and prosperity for all.

