Oman issues statement on measures taken by Morocco 

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has expressed its support for the measures taken by the Kingdom of Morocco to protect its security and sovereignty over its territories.

“The Sultanate of Oman expresses its support for the Kingdom of Morocco in the measures it has taken to protect its security and sovereignty over its territories and to ensure the continuation of civil and commercial freedom of movement in the Guerguerat buffer zone, and the Sultanate renews its support for the efforts made by the United Nations to establish peace and stability in that region.”

