Oman issues statement on crisis in Strait of Hormuz

Muscat: The Sultanate has issued a statement on the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and urged all parties to exercise restraint.

“Oman follows with great interest the maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and calls on all parties to exercise restraint,” an official statement released through Oman TV said.

Oman calls for not exposing this region to risks affecting the freedom of movement of ships, the statement added.

Oman added that it looks forward to the Iranian government releasing the British ship and urged everyone to resolve their differences through diplomatic means.

Meanwhile, Iran said on Sunday that all 23 crew members of the seized British-flagged Stena Impero tanker were “safe and in good health”, the head of the Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran in Hormozgan Province told state TV.

“All the 23 crew members are aboard the ship are safe and in good health in Bandar Abbas port,” said Allahmorad Afifipour.

Britain has denounced Iran’s seizure of the oil tanker in the Gulf on Friday as a “hostile act”, rejecting Tehran’s explanation that it had seized the vessel because it had been involved in an accident.

The crew are from India, Latvia, the Philippines and Russia. Reuters