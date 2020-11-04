Oman is Middle East’s leading cultural and honeymoon destination — World Travel Awards

In the recently concluded World Travel Awards, considered the Oscars of Travel, Oman won as the leading cultural and honeymoon destination in the Middle East.

This is the second time that Oman has won the Leading Cultural Destination distinction, a follow-through of its 2019 win while it’s the first time that Oman got the distinction of the leading honeymoon destination.

The announcement was made on November 4, 2020, serving the WTA’s purpose of acknowledging, rewarding, and celebrating excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.

Established in 1993, WTA is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence. Winners were determined based on the number of votes received from travel industry experts as well as regular travel enthusiasts who registered on the WTA’s website.

In the airlines’ category, Oman Air won the Middle East’s Leading Airline — Business Class and Economy Class categories with the Wings of Oman by Oman Air the Leading Inflight Magazine for 2020.