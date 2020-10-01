Oman is Middle East’s best expat sustainable living destination

BERLIN: The Sultanate took the lead among Middle East countries in the Sustainable Expatriate Living Index for the year 2020 survey conducted by the German network InterNations and published in its website.

The concept of sustainable living denotes the conservation of the world of nature and responsible use of natural resources in a manner that ensures air quality, water cleanliness and use of low-pollution renewable energy.

The Sultanate occupied the 21st global position in the said index which the German network said has prepared on the basis of exploring foreigners’ opinions about the best sustainable living destinations through a survey of availability of goods, green services in countries of residence or the ones that the expats visit, as well as the extent to which they think the local government supports environment protection policies and the foreigners’ satisfaction with the natural environment and air quality.

Finland took first place internationally, followed by Sweden, Norway, Austria and Switzerland.InterNations’ interview covered more than 15,000 people in 181 countries around the world.

It reaffirmed that the rating classifies levels of personal satisfaction about a number of environment and sustainability factors, including air quality, natural environment, water, hygiene, availability of goods, green services and the population’s attention to environment. — ONA

