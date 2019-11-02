US praises Oman’s role in fight against terror

Washington: The Sultanate is an important partner in fighting terrorism in the Middle East in particular and the world in general.

This observation has been made for the third year in a row in the annual report of the US State Department for 2018.

The report appreciates the Sultanate’s continuous efforts in its fight against terrorism.

“This is evident from the level of security and stability in the Sultanate under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. No terrorist incident was reported during the year”, the report pointed out.

According to the report, the Sultanate, as an important partner in counter-terrorism activity.

“The country worked effectively in 2018 to prevent terror attacks. It did not allow its space to be used by terrorists and continued to cooperate at regional and international levels”, the report said.

The Sultanate had issued a series of official statements that condemned terrorist attacks in the world in 2018, it noted.

The State Department also praised the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and the Royal Oman Police (ROP), which are the main pillars of the counter-terrorism activities.

“The security services in the country play a key role in securing Oman from terrorism threats”, it added.

The observation by the State Department is also reflective in the first ranking the country got in the recent Global Competitiveness Report 2019 by the World Economic Forum.

The Sultanate holds the first place globally as a terrorism-free country, while it ranked third in the world in the decline of crime and violence, and fifth in the world in the reliability of police services.

Oman is the only country in the Middle East with a score of zero on the Global Terrorism Index.

Oman was ranked number one country in safety and security at the Arab level.

The Sultanate has been listed among the most peaceful and safest countries in 2019 in the annual Expat Insider survey conducted by the Munich-based InterNations network, one of the most surveys worldwide. ONA