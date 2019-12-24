Oman, Iran to bolster ties

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, on Tuesday received Mohammad Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The guest conveyed greetings and best wishes of the leadership of Iran to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. After HH Sayyid Fahd welcomed the guest, the existing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and means of supporting them in many fields were reviewed. The meeting also touched on issues of common concern.

Viewpoints were also exchanged on the latest developments in the regional and international arenas, as well as the efforts exerted to promote cooperation among countries for the interest of their peoples. The meeting was attended by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, and Mohammad Reza Nouri, Iranian Ambassador to the Sultanate. Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, also received in his office on Tuesday Dr Zarif and his accompanying delegation. The meeting reviewed the existing cooperation between the two friendly countries and discussed the most important developments at the regional and international arenas.

Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah also held an official session of talks with Dr Zarif.

The meeting reviewed the good relations between the two friendly countries and means of enhancing and promoting them to serve the joint interests and objectives of the two countries and their friendly peoples. The session also touched on the current regional issues of common concern and the efforts being exerted to maintain peace and stability in the region. The session was attended by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, some senior officials at the ministry, the Iranian Ambassador to the Sultanate and members of the official delegation accompanying the guest. — ONA

