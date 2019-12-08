Oman, Iran seek to boost trade ties

TEHRAN: Mohammad Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran received in Tehran on Sunday Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and his delegation. The two sides discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and the importance of developing the economic and trade ties. They also discussed means of limiting obstacles in activating the private sector’s activity, setting up joint ventures, activating banking channels, expanding ports’ activity and facilitating operations of cargo and trade between the two countries. — ONA

