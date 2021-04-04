Local 

Oman-Iran joint cooperation

Oman Observer

General Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, reviewed march of relations binding the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran when he received Ali Najafi, Ambassador of Iran to the Sultanate at his office. Cordial conversations were exchanged on several fields of the joint cooperation and means of promoting them to serve the mutual interests of the two friendly countries. A range of matters of common concern were also discussed during the meeting. — ONA

You May Also Like

Omani students win awards at ICT skill contest in China

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omani students win awards at ICT skill contest in China

ROP arrests Asian expat for robbery

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROP arrests Asian expat for robbery

Pact to instal tracking systems in school buses

Oman Observer Comments Off on Pact to instal tracking systems in school buses