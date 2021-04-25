Oman International Hospital announces soft opening

Muscat: Oman International Hospital (OIH), the multidisciplinary private hospital, is pleased to announce the soft opening of its facilities in Al Ghubra next week on May 2.

The hospital is the result of a partnership between Suhail Bahwan Group, Oman Brunei Investment Company, and Idealmed GHS which is part of the European health group IGHS.

As a teaching hospital, OIH has partnered with recognized academic institutions such as the University of Coimbra, which is considered to be one of the oldest and most prestigious academic institutions in the world. Additionally, in collaboration with Siemens, OIH will host a “Med Academy” to ensure the continuous training of all its staff and promote the sharing of competencies and experiences.

The hospital’s services will be operated in a phased manner initially, with only the emergency department, radiology, laboratory, and the outpatient clinic and related facilities welcoming patients in the beginning. Additional departments and services will then gradually be available over the course of the next few months.

Sheikha Amal Bint Suhail Bahwan, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of OIH said, “This hospital is a dream come true. We are committed to extending world-class medical and health services to the people of Oman and setting ourselves apart in the sector. We believe that this new investment in the sector is a huge milestone for the country”.

Fathi al Balushi, CEO of Oman Brunei Investment Company (OBIC) and Vice Chairman of the OIH Board said, “We are proud and honoured to have started this outstanding project and play our part in contributing to the country’s healthcare sector in line with the objectives of the Government of the Sultanate of Oman to develop integrated medical services and training. We look forward to setting a new standard in the private healthcare sphere in Oman and in the region”.

Dr. José Alexandre Cunha, Chairman of the Idealmed GHS and Board Member of OIH, stated that “OIH is the largest private healthcare entity in Oman with an area of 42,000 sq m built from the ground up as per the highest standards of quality. The hospital has over 120 beds that can grow to more than 200, 41 medical consultation offices, 73 observation/treatment/exam rooms, five operating theatres, three delivery rooms, an emergency department, a full range of intensive care units, a radiology department, a medical SPA, R&D facilities and four laboratories. In all our facilities, we integrate culture with science, safety with comfort, and aesthetics with functionality. Using the most innovative layouts and engineering concepts and leading-edge equipment solutions, we combine technological sophistication with the know-how of the most skilled and trained human resources”.

OIH has four Centres of Excellence, namely the Women and Children’s Centre, the Heart Care Centre, Ortho and Spine Centre, and the Oman Vision Centre. Each centre adopts the latest medical practices and state-of-the-art medical technologies.

The Women and Children’s Centre caters to outpatient services and includes facilities such as the state-of-the-art Fertility IVF Lab, the establishment of which was fully supervised by the worldwide leading company Embryotools, a Maternity Inpatient Department, and the Women and Children Emergency Diagnostic and Treatment Clinic. This is in addition to key specialities such as OB/GYN, and paediatrics.

The Heart Care Centre unit provides clinical care, research, training, and education in the area of cardiology, particularly in invasive and non-invasive arrhythmology, while the Ortho and Spine Centre offers diagnostic services, surgical services, and therapies related to orthopaedic care. The Oman Vision Centre, which includes the ophthalmological department, will host a cataract laser unit, in addition to the most advanced equipment for conventional phacoemulsification.