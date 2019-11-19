Oman International Group shares the happiness of Oman National Day

On the occasion of National Day, Oman International Group arranged a programme to recognise the achievements of the Oman’s Renaissance. The celebration included a show by students depicting the various aspects of Omani culture and heritage. The event included entertainment competitions and gifts for staff. In addition there was traditional folklore including a number of national songs and folk dances.

Shaikh Abdulrahim al Rawahy, Executive Director, presided over the event and he delivered a speech to congratulate His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He said: “I am honoured to share the joy of celebrating this glorious occasion and we are grateful to Allah for His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said’s continued presence in the Sultanate and his wise leadership and dynamism in guiding the country and the economy in particular. We also wish him continued good health.”

