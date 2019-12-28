Oman Industry Week 2020 to showcase sector achievements

MUSCAT, DEC 28 – Oman Industry Week 2020, which will be held during February 6 to 11, 2020 will feature a meeting by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, with industrialists and CEOs from the manufacturing sector. Oman Industrial Products Exhibition will also be organised during the week, which will see the participation of more than 120 Omani industrial companies from various industrial sectors. Interested companies and factories are invited to participate in this exhibition through visiting the website: www.industryweek.om.

According to Mohammed bin Ibrahim al Raisi, Deputy Director General of Industry, at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Oman Industry Week 2020 will be held in cooperation with Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madayn and Ithraa and in partnership with Omani Industrialists Association. It aims to highlight the achievements witnessed by the industrial sector during 50 years of Renaissance. The ministry also aims to underscore the cooperation between the government and private bodies to advance the Omani industry and other related sectors, highlight new opportunities in the sector, promote the Sultanate’s industrial sector through highlighting the role of the partners in the development and diversification of the economy, as well as discuss the challenges faced by the industrial sector.