Oman Industrial Products Exhibition on Feb 9-11

Oman Industry Week Organising Committee met with industrialists based at Sur Industrial City on Wednesday to highlight details of the upcoming Oman Industrial Products Exhibition. The exhibition will be held from February 9-11, 2020 as part of Oman Industry Week 2020.

Mohsin bin Khamis al Balushi, Adviser at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, stated that Oman Industrial Products Exhibition will provide an ideal platform to promote Omani products and industries. He said that the exhibition, which targets more than 120 local industrial companies, will offer an opportunity for these companies to showcase their products and strengthen relations with the consumers as well as stressing the role played by the Omani industries in advancing the national economy. Interested companies and factories are invited to participate in this exhibition through visiting the website: www.industryweek.om.

Oman Industry Week 2020 will include a meeting by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry with industrialists, and other personalities from the manufacturing sector. The Oman Industry Week events aim to highlight the achievements in the industrial sector during 50 years of Renaissance.

The week will underscore the joint cooperation between the public and private sectors to support and develop Omani industry and other related sectors, discuss new opportunities, highlight the role of industrial partners in the development and diversification of the Omani economy, discuss the challenges faced by the industrial sector, among other objectives. The Omani Industry Week is an event organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development (Ithraa), and in partnership with Oman Manufacturers Association.

